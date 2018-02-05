Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) –Some residents in Scott Township are without water service after a main broke early Monday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the break happened around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lochlin Drive.
As a result of the break, water could be seen shooting high into the air.
At least one home had to be evacuated. Firefighters were also pumping water out of a basement.
Pennsylvania American Water crews are on the scene working to repair the break.
It is unclear how many homes are affected and how long repairs will take.
