WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Butler County, Local TV, Summit Academy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HERMAN (KDKA) – Emergency officials have been called to a reported fire at a school in Butler County.

According to officials at the scene, the incident started around 9 a.m. at Summit Academy in Herman.

Smoke was reportedly seen in an area used as a gym.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch