HERMAN (KDKA) – Emergency officials have been called to a reported fire at a school in Butler County.
According to officials at the scene, the incident started around 9 a.m. at Summit Academy in Herman.
Smoke was reportedly seen in an area used as a gym.
NOW: Fire crews on scene at Summit Academy in Butler Co. There are reports there was smoke in a building once used as a gym. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/7aPxHOsEms
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 6, 2018
No other information has been released at this time.
