WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Steelers' Ryan Shazier Also Surprises Fans At Game
Filed Under:Las Vegas Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two beloved Pittsburgh sports figures brought down the house at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night.

First, Marc-Andre Fleury, beloved for his smiling face, prankster personality and heart-stopping saves, returned home to Pittsburgh.

Fleury may now be a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but Pittsburgh’s love for him is still strong.

Fleury was honored in the first period of the game with a video tribute and a three-plus minute standing ovation by Penguins fans.

He’s remembered as one of the best teammates in Pittsburgh Penguins’ history.

Earlier in the day, he received his third Stanley Cup championship ring from Mario Lemieux, David Morehouse, Jim Rutherford and the coaching staff.

Underestimating Pittsburgh’s love for him, Fleury told Lemieux, “Hopefully the fans don’t throw too many tomatoes.”

Following the Fleury tribute, fans were surprised when injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier showed up on the Jumbotron. He is in attendance at the game and stood for fans as they gave him a stand ovation.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in a game last year, but has been making some amazing progress in his recovery lately. The latest update was that he reportedly has movement in his legs but can’t yet walk on his own.

Stay with KDKA for David Highfield’s full report on this story coming up at 11 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch