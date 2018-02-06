Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two beloved Pittsburgh sports figures brought down the house at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night.

First, Marc-Andre Fleury, beloved for his smiling face, prankster personality and heart-stopping saves, returned home to Pittsburgh.

Fleury may now be a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but Pittsburgh’s love for him is still strong.

Fleury was honored in the first period of the game with a video tribute and a three-plus minute standing ovation by Penguins fans.

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion.

Two-time Penguins MVP.

One incredible goaltender and human being. Thank you for everything, Flower. pic.twitter.com/sXSFwmmUeP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

He’s remembered as one of the best teammates in Pittsburgh Penguins’ history.

Earlier in the day, he received his third Stanley Cup championship ring from Mario Lemieux, David Morehouse, Jim Rutherford and the coaching staff.

Underestimating Pittsburgh’s love for him, Fleury told Lemieux, “Hopefully the fans don’t throw too many tomatoes.”

Following the Fleury tribute, fans were surprised when injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier showed up on the Jumbotron. He is in attendance at the game and stood for fans as they gave him a stand ovation.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy. Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in a game last year, but has been making some amazing progress in his recovery lately. The latest update was that he reportedly has movement in his legs but can’t yet walk on his own.

