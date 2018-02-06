WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s youngest train enthusiasts will love the new addition coming soon to Kennywood.

Officials announced Tuesday the park’s newest attraction, “Thomas Town at Kennywood,” which is being built on the historic Olde Kennywood Railroad site.

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

According to Kennywood, the attraction “will bring to life everyone’s favorite No. 1 Engine, along with his friends and favorite destinations from the Island of Sodor!”

The addition will feature four new family rides based on the characters from the beloved children’s series, “Thomas the Tank Engine.”

Those rides include Cranky’s Drop Tower, Harold’s Helicopters, Firefighting Flynn and The Convoy, as well as shows with “Sir Toppham Hatt and his Really Useful Engines,” a new gift shop, play area and games.

The $8.5 million attraction will be one of the largest single-season additions in Kennywood’s history.

Stay with KDKA for Brenda Waters’ full report on this story coming up at 6 p.m.

