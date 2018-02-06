Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) – A teenager is being charged as an adult for allegedly stabbing his father with a sword in a dispute over school attendance.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Jan. 31, in Blairsville.

Police were initially called to a home on Poplar Street around 5:30 p.m. for a reported domestic stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man in the middle of the street holding his abdomen. The man told police his son had stabbed him with a sword.

The man said he and his son, 17-year-old Andrew Turner IV, were arguing about school attendance. During the argument, the man told his son that if he didn’t straighten up his act, he would be “restricting his media privileges.” The man left and went back downstairs.

At that time, Turner threw a small refrigerator, a barbell with weights and other items down the stairs. When the victim walked back up the stairs, Turner allegedly stabbed him with the sword.

Then, Turner allegedly said, “You gonna take my [expletive] from me?”

The victim was able to climb out a window and run to a nearby relative’s house to call police.

Turner was eventually located and arrested in a wooded area behind his home. He told police he threw the sword into the grass next to the home.

Turner is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

