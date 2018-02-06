Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s forthcoming budget plan will rely on improving tax collections and a Marcellus Shale natural gas tax to put more money into Pennsylvania’s public schools, skills training, opioid-addiction prevention and social services.
Wolf is scheduled to deliver his election-year budget and speak to a joint legislative session Tuesday morning.
The governor’s plan would boost spending by about 3 percent, to almost $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Wolf’s fourth and final first-term budget proposal comes after three years dominated by protracted stalemates with the Republican-controlled Legislature. Things could be smoother this year, with revenue growth expected to pick up and key cost pressures easing.
Wolf is running for re-election this year.
