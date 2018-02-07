Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is behind bars, charged with terrorizing a woman and holding her at knifepoint, and then throwing a knife at a state trooper’s head.

David Shrum, 53, of Latrobe, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest for the late-night incident on Feb. 2, inside a Unity Township apartment building on Briarwood Drive.

State police say they were first called to the bottom-floor apartment around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

The 48-year-old victim told state police she began arguing with Shrum and tried to leave, but he blocked the door and pointed a knife at her.

She fled to the laundry room to hide, locked the door and called for help.

When state troopers arrived they found Shrum holding a stainless steel knife in his hand and had another knife and a pair of scissors sitting on a nearby table.

Police say troopers ordered Shrum to drop the knife he was holding, but he refused their orders multiple times. State police say he told them, “I’m not going to give up easy.”

State police say he then threw the knife at a trooper’s head, which “just missed striking him.”

The trooper used his Taser on Shrum, and they were able to get him into handcuffs.

The woman was not injured during the incident, but she was shaken up.

Shrum is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $100,000 straight cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.