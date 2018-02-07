Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH APOLLO (KDKA) – A man accused of resisting arrest while naked, covered in cooking oil and on LSD will stand trial.
According to a Tribune-Review report, the incident happened at a home along Clark Avenue in North Apollo on Jan. 16.
Lonnie Beatty, 19, allegedly took LSD and began assaulting two women and their three children. He also ransacked the house as the victims hid in a bathroom.
When police arrived, Beatty came out of the front door naked, covered in cooking oil and “only wearing one sock.”
After refusing orders from police, officers used a Taser to try and take Beatty into custody. However, he started rolling around in snow and removed the Taser’s leads from his body. Officers shot Beatty a second time with the Taser before apprehending him.
On Tuesday, Beatty appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. He was held for trial on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Other charges of assault, recklessly endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats were dropped when the victims refused to testify.