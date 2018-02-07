WINTER STORM WARNING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Local TV, Lonnie Beatty, North Apollo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH APOLLO (KDKA) – A man accused of resisting arrest while naked, covered in cooking oil and on LSD will stand trial.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the incident happened at a home along Clark Avenue in North Apollo on Jan. 16.

Lonnie Beatty, 19, allegedly took LSD and began assaulting two women and their three children. He also ransacked the house as the victims hid in a bathroom.

When police arrived, Beatty came out of the front door naked, covered in cooking oil and “only wearing one sock.”

After refusing orders from police, officers used a Taser to try and take Beatty into custody. However, he started rolling around in snow and removed the Taser’s leads from his body. Officers shot Beatty a second time with the Taser before apprehending him.

On Tuesday, Beatty appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. He was held for trial on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Other charges of assault, recklessly endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats were dropped when the victims refused to testify.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch