PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shooting late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood left one victim dead and another wounded.
Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue shortly before midnight after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a male victim lying in the street.
“He sustained what appears to be one or multiple gunshot wounds and he is deceased,” said Commander Jason Lando.
A second male victim was taken to a hospital. Police were not able to provide any immediate update on his condition.