Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now says he wants to play longer than the two-years remaining on his contract.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II talked about Ben’s future during a one-on-one interview with KDKA-TV sports director Bob Pompeani.

“He’s talked about playing three or four more years, which is great to hear,” Rooney said. “As long as he takes care of himself and the offensive line takes care of him, I think Ben can play three or four more years.”

After the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ben told KDKA that he looks forward to playing with his teammates next year.

“I don’t know about contracts and who’s coming back, but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me,” Roethlisberger said in January.

Rooney said that the team will address Roethlisberger’s contract at the right time.

As for running back Le’Veon Bell, Rooney says the team is trying to get him signed to a long-term deal.

“Our goal is to negotiate a multi-year deal with Le’Veon and I think that’s what he’d like to see happen, so we’re going to focus on it and see if we can get it done,” Rooney said. “You never know what will happen in a negotiation.”

One of the complaints about the Steelers, particularly on social media was their lack of discipline during the season.

“I don’t think you win 13 games in this league if you’re not focused if you’re not disciplined,” Rooney said. “We just need to focus on what we can do to get better, and I think we had the nucleus on a potentially championship team and we just got to get better.”

Hear more of Art Rooney II’s interview with Bob Pompeani on KDKA-TV News at 5pm and 6pm.