PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former home health aide Melissa Miller was entrusted with the care of her elderly client, but now faces up to seven years in jail for ripping him off.

She was arraigned Thursday morning with theft by deception for milking his bank accounts.

“I just plain got took. People robbed me left and right,” Don Cameron, a retired army veteran, said.

Two months ago, KDKA first reported Cameron’s story — how Miller had been assigned to care for him, but soon moved her entire family into his home.

Cameron then signed a Power of Attorney, which gave Miller complete control over his finances.

His step-daughter Nadine Carson showed pages of bank statements with withdrawals and charges at restaurants and convenience stores — even the Cleveland Air Show and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At the same time, utilities went unpaid and Cameron’s car was repossessed.

“They stripped everything from this man, everything,” Carson said. “He worked for this his whole life. It’s gone. His home, his cars, his property. They’ve destroyed it, and now they won’t leave.”

Hermitage Police have now charged Miller with felonies for unauthorized withdrawals of more than $2,000 from Cameron’s bank account and more than $6,000 from his credit union. While her husband, Chuck, says the couple took care of Cameron and that he OKed the purchases.

“He’s broke. He gets money every month. How’s he broke?” Chuck said.

Meanwhile, the Millers are being evicted from Cameron’s house, and Carson hopes Melissa Miller lands in jail.

“I feel like maybe justice will prevail in this case, and I hope it does,” Carson said.

Perhaps it will serve as a warning to those who will exploit the vulnerability of the elderly, that that kind of behavior will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted.