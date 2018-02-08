WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Aliquippa Police, Beaver County, Crash, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Two police officers and another person were hospitalized late Thursday night following a crash in Aliquippa.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. along Broadhead Road, near the Wendy’s.

The officers were reportedly conducting a traffic stop when they were struck by another vehicle. The police officers and the driver of the vehicle that hit them were all taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on any of their conditions, but a source close to the investigation tells KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that one officer was knocked unconscious while the other suffered bumps and bruises.

Authorities are investigating whether speed and alcohol may have play a role in the incident.

The investigating continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch