ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Two police officers and another person were hospitalized late Thursday night following a crash in Aliquippa.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. along Broadhead Road, near the Wendy’s.
The officers were reportedly conducting a traffic stop when they were struck by another vehicle. The police officers and the driver of the vehicle that hit them were all taken to the hospital.
There’s no word yet on any of their conditions, but a source close to the investigation tells KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that one officer was knocked unconscious while the other suffered bumps and bruises.
Authorities are investigating whether speed and alcohol may have play a role in the incident.
The investigating continues.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.