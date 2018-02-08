Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The new season of Celebrity Big Brother reportedly leaves former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault in tears over her time in Washington.

CBS says Omarosa breaks down in tears over her time at the White House to fellow houseguest Ross Mathews.

In tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Mathews reportedly approached Omarosa about whey she accepted the invitation to serve in President Trump’s administration.

“As a voter, as a citizen, I never got why you went to the White House with him,” Mathews asks.

“I felt it was a call to duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Omaroasa said.

Omarosa says she tried to keep the President in check but she was attacked and ostracized by the President’s closest allies.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next,” she says.

Mathews asks Omarosa: “Should we be worried?”

“I’d like to say, ‘Not my problem,’ but I can’t say that because it’s bad,” she said. “It’s not going to be okay. It’s so bad.”

Omarosa was born in raised in Youngstown, Ohio. She received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Central State University.

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. on KDKA-TV.