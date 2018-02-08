Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Penn Township woman is accused of making her two children inject her with heroin on multiple occasions.
Twenty-five-year-old Leanne Michelle Abbott is wanted on charges of child endangerment, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment.
The children, ages 5 and 7, allegedly told police Abbott would put a powder mixed with water into a needle. They said she would then put the needle into her arm, and one child had to pull the needle up until they saw blood then push it back in.
The children allegedly helped Abbott inject heroin multiple times.
Police were alerted to the case after the children told their foster parent that Abbott would have them inject her with something.