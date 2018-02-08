WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
LONDON (AP) – Crouching tiger, hidden … toy.

Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger.

Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team before realizing it was a toy.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner says “until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered.”

Police describe the incident as a “false call made with genuine good intent,” though they did allow that officers had a “roaring shift on Saturday night.”

