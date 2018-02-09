Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Libby

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Found as a stray, Libby is a beautiful Netherland Dwarf who loves being around people. She has the perfect balance of sweet and sassy, mostly showing her calm side while not being afraid to give an occasional reminder about how much she values her independence. Once comfortable, she’s sure to snuggle up for some nice pets. She would prefer to be the only rabbit in your home because she wants your love to herself! Libby is a lively girl who is ready to meet her new family, could it be yours?

To find out more about how to adopt Libby, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lenny

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Lenny! I’m a 7-month-old Ibizan Hound/Whippet mix. My sister Mitzi and I arrived in our foster home very frightened. With the love and patience of our foster parents, we overcame our fear and learned to trust people. And we got along great with our foster family’s dogs! I’m ready to be adopted into my forever home so for more info or to meet me, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Lenny, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

