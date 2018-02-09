WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Police say a stranger spanked a man’s 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.

A Newnan police report says 62-year-old Juan Martinez was arrested Tuesday night. Police say Martinez smelled like alcohol and slurred his speech.

The 2-year-old’s father, James Morris, tells The Newnan Times-Herald his son was asking him for a candy bar in the store’s checkout line when Martinez slapped his son’s hand and bottom. Morris says his son was not hurt.

Police say Martinez was arrested on charges including battery and obstruction. News outlets reported Thursday that police body camera video shows officers struggling to arrest Martinez.

Martinez is jailed on a $3,390 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

