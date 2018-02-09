WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Democrats, Redistricting, Republicans, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are approaching a court-imposed deadline to redraw the state’s map of congressional districts that was thrown out on grounds it unfairly helped Republicans.

The state Supreme Court imposed a Friday deadline for the GOP-controlled Legislature to submit a proposed replacement to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf will then have until Thursday to tell the justices if he supports it. If Wolf is on board, the new map will be enacted.

If not, the court plans to develop its own map.

The Democratic majority on the court says the 2011 map put Republican partisan advantage above traditional redistricting criteria, violating the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections.

Democrats hope a new map in Pennsylvania will help them flip enough seats in Congress to retake the majority.

