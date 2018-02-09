Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 150 Pittsburgh Public Schools students will be treated to a special advanced screening of the upcoming Marvel movie “Black Panther.”
Pittsburgh Public Schools says they are partnering with Marvel Studios and ToonSeum, the Pittsburgh museum dedicated to cartoon arts, for “‘Black Panther’ Community Day” on Saturday.
The day’s activities will start at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School for a panel discussion about using comic books and graphic novels in the classroom.
Pittsburgh Steelers players James Conner and Arthur Moats will be special guests at the discussion, along with Joe Ehman, an IB film teacher and graphic novel historian from Pittsburgh Public Schools.
After the discussion, there will be a special screening of “Black Panther” at South Side Works Cinemas.
This is just one of many special “Black Panther” screenings for students across the country.
A video showing students in Atlanta celebrating after finding out they were going to see the movie went viral last week.
The movie opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Feb. 16.