SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) – The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company’s election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.
The (Corry) Journal reported Saturday that Chief Roger Gilbert Jr. was convicted in 2001 of sexual intercourse with a 4-year-old girl and is listed on the state’s Megan’s Law database.
Mayor Ann Louise Wagner says she and firefighters have been aware Gilbert, an unpaid volunteer with the department since 2010, is a sex offender.
Gilbert received a five- to 10-year prison sentence, which he completed.
The 43-year-old unpaid volunteer tells the Journal he has changed his life for the better and now spends “every day helping people.”
The victim’s mother told the Journal he shouldn’t be in a job where he could interact with children.
ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME??? You are such losers that THIS, this PEDOPHILE is the only person you can get to run your fire station? Every time I see that fire truck pass by the school, I’d call the police on him….
According to the new laws in PA you must pass a background check and a child clearance in order to be able to join a fire dept.. I dont know how he would be able to pass them.