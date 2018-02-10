FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say two officers have been fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb, and a suspect is in custody.

Westerville police say in a statement that the shootings happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. The officers were shot after they arrived at a residence.

Police say a suspect is in custody but provided no other details.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.

Republican Gov. John Kasich, who lives with his family in a nearby township, tweeted he’s “very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers.” He asked Ohio residents to join him in “lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

Westerville, on the northeast side of Columbus, is a suburb with about 39,000 residents.

