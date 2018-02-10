Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CHURCHILL (KDKA) — A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she shot a man after they had an argument in Churchill.
According to Allegheny County Police, Taneisha Buice, 32, from Verona, was arrested and taken to Allegheny County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person after they say she shot a male in a car during an argument at the intersection of Homor Dr. and Churchill Rd around 2:16 a.m.
The male, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The male was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was listed in stable condition.