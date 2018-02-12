WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Ambridge, Donald Trump, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Ambridge next week.

The event will take place at the Ambridge Area Senior High School’s Wright Field House at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The Ambridge Area School District says students will have a normal school day since the event is in the evening, but there will be assistance from police and district administration at dismissal.

The event is only described as a rally, but previous reports said the President was expected to be in town to campaign for Rick Saccone.

You can register for tickets to the event on DonaldJTrump.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch