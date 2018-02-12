Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Ambridge next week.
The event will take place at the Ambridge Area Senior High School’s Wright Field House at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The Ambridge Area School District says students will have a normal school day since the event is in the evening, but there will be assistance from police and district administration at dismissal.
The event is only described as a rally, but previous reports said the President was expected to be in town to campaign for Rick Saccone.
You can register for tickets to the event on DonaldJTrump.com.