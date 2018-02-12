Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The mother of a teenager who allegedly planned to shoot several students at Uniontown High School is now facing charges herself.
Forty-five-year-old Lenora Ann Hendrix, of Markleysburg, Pa., is being charged for knowingly and intentionally delivering or providing a firearm to a minor.
Hendrix is the mother of a 14-year-old boy who was arrested in January after a student overheard the boy talking about shooting four students at Uniontown Area High School.
The student informed his parents and police about the threat, and state troopers then went to the suspect’s home to interview the suspect and his parents. They also obtained a search warrant for the home.
When troopers searched the teenage suspect’s bedroom, they found one semi-automatic rifle, one shotgun, two lever-action rifles, one revolver, one crossbow and bulk ammunition for all weapons. Troopers also found throwing knives and two machetes.
According to a criminal complaint, when authorities interviewed Hendrix, she said she let her son keep firearms in his bedroom to teach him responsibility and to “let him grow up.”
Hendrix’s son is being charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a minor and criminal attempt to commit catastrophe.