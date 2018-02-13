Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.
According to police, Talasia Eggleton, 12, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. Her last known location was in the area of Kingsboro Street in Allentown.
Eggleton is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at (412)-323-7141 or police headquarters at (412)-323-7800.
