PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.

According to police, Talasia Eggleton, 12, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. Her last known location was in the area of Kingsboro Street in Allentown.

Eggleton is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at (412)-323-7141 or police headquarters at (412)-323-7800.

