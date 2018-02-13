Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second phase of a construction project along the Parkway North will get underway soon, which means motorists need to be aware of a few things.
On Tuesday, PennDOT officials announced what’s in store for the outbound side of the road.
At 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, the HOV lanes will close. They will remain closed until March 11.
At that time, the three mainline northbound lanes will be squeezed into two HOV lanes at the McKnight Road exit. At Perrysville, one lane will merge back into the northbound lanes and have access to all exits while the other will cross over and will be driving on the southbound lanes.
The lanes will come back together just past Camp Horne Road.
PennDOT is also going to correct an uncomfortable spot at Perrysville where northbound traffic from the HOV lane merges from the left around the same time traffic from Perrysville merges from the right.
