Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Observatory Hill, Perry North, Perry South, Water Main Break

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive water main break sent water spewing over a hillside Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Observatory Hill section.

The break happened in a wooded area of Dalton Avenue, sending water off a hill and onto Oakdale Street below.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority was called to the scene to get the water shut off and start repairs.

The water was finally shut off just before 6 p.m.

There’s no word on if anyone is impacted by the break or how long the fix could take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

