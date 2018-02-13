FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, Pinterest, Valentine's Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re still finalizing your Valentine’s Day dinner plans, there are a few romantic recipes trending on Pinterest.

The avocado chocolate truffles seem to be a hit, as the recipe has been saved thousands of times.

Red velvet sugar cookies are popular, as well as the raspberry chocolate bark.

If you’re looking for a drink, consider mixing up the raspberry rose cocktail.

To check out these recipes and more, click the links below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch