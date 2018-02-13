Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re still finalizing your Valentine’s Day dinner plans, there are a few romantic recipes trending on Pinterest.
The avocado chocolate truffles seem to be a hit, as the recipe has been saved thousands of times.
Red velvet sugar cookies are popular, as well as the raspberry chocolate bark.
If you’re looking for a drink, consider mixing up the raspberry rose cocktail.
To check out these recipes and more, click the links below:
- Avocado Truffle Chocolates
- Red Velvet Sugar Cookies
- Marshmallow Wands
- Valentine’s Day Oreos
- Red Velvet Beet Pancakes
- Chocolate Covered Clementines
- Raspberry Chocolate Bark
- Homemade Mini Pizzas
- Farfalle with Beet Pesto
- Raspberry Rose Cocktail