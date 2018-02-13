PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and short track speed skater John-Henry Krueger competed Tuesday morning at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Krueger finished first in his 1,000 meter qualification heat. He advances to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday.
Later in the morning, Krueger skated as part Team USA in a 5,000 meter relay qualification heat. He and his teammates finished third, behind the Republic of Korea and Hungary. That result leaves Team USA out of “Final A” for the gold medal, which will be held on February 22.
Krueger made his debut in the Winter Games over the weekend, when he skated in the 1,500 meter event. He advanced past the qualification stage, but his run ended when he was penalized during his semifinal heat.
Good call, bad call whatever it may be. I will not let last night’s disappointment define the rest of my Olympic experience. Last night only reconfirmed that I can compete with the best in the world. #PyeongChang2018 #Pittsburghstrong
— John-Henry Krueger (@Real_JohnHenry) February 10, 2018
The 22-year-old Krueger is originally from Peters Township and grew up skating at the Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.
He missed out on competing in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi after he was forced to withdraw from the Olympic trials because he got swine flu.