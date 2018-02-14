Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND, Fla. (KDKA/AP) — A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building, and police warned the shooter was still at large.

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Inside, a student shared a picture as they took cover under their desk.

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney.

CBS Miami reports that the fire department in the area says between 20-50 people have been injured.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooter was still at large even as the evacuation was underway.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

A source briefed on events tells CBS Miami that the shooter “is possibly a former student.”

