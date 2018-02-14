Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing the driver of a pickup truck in a dispute over driving directions.
According to police, the incident happened Tuesday along State Route 22/30 in Robinson Township, Washington County around 11:40 p.m.
Eric Fehrenbacher, 31, of Newton, Illinois, was the passenger in a pickup truck being driven by the victim. An argument over directions escalated and resulted in Fehrenbacher allegedly stabbing the victim twice in the arm.
The unidentified victim pulled the vehicle over and got out. Fehrenbacher allegedly chased the victim before stealing the pickup truck and driving away.
Police found Fehrenbacher and the truck a short distance from the scene.
Fehrenbacher was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and robbery of a motor vehicle.
