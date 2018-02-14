ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her month-long theme of breakfast and brunch recipes!

Cannoli Pancakes

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup powdered sugar, plus more for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • 2 cups mini chocolate chips, divided, plus more for topping
  • 1 box Bisquick or pancake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
  • Butter for making the pancakes
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar, for dusting
  • Whipped cream, for garnish

Directions:

In a large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat together heavy cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg until stiff peaks form. Fold in ricotta and 1 cup chocolate chips. Set aside.

Make pancakes according to box instructions, with the addition of the remaining cup chocolate chips.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, heat butter. Make large pancakes, then stuff with ricotta mixture and fold like a cannoli.

Garnish with powdered sugar, whipped cream and more mini chocolate chips. Serve.

Serves: 4 to 6

Banana Bread French Toast

  • 4 large eggs
  • ¼ cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Leftover banana bread (this recipe uses ¾ loaf – see recipe)
  • Sliced banana, for serving
  • Chocolate chips, for serving
  • Maple syrup, for serving

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Working in batches, coat banana bread with egg mixture for 30 seconds, then place in heated skillet.

Cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Top with sliced bananas and chocolate chips, and drizzle with maple syrup.

Serves: 4

