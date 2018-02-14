Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her month-long theme of breakfast and brunch recipes!
Cannoli Pancakes
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 cup ricotta
- 2 cups mini chocolate chips, divided, plus more for topping
- 1 box Bisquick or pancake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
- Butter for making the pancakes
- ¼ cup powdered sugar, for dusting
- Whipped cream, for garnish
Directions:
In a large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat together heavy cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg until stiff peaks form. Fold in ricotta and 1 cup chocolate chips. Set aside.
Make pancakes according to box instructions, with the addition of the remaining cup chocolate chips.
In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, heat butter. Make large pancakes, then stuff with ricotta mixture and fold like a cannoli.
Garnish with powdered sugar, whipped cream and more mini chocolate chips. Serve.
Serves: 4 to 6
Banana Bread French Toast
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Leftover banana bread (this recipe uses ¾ loaf – see recipe)
- Sliced banana, for serving
- Chocolate chips, for serving
- Maple syrup, for serving
Directions:
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Working in batches, coat banana bread with egg mixture for 30 seconds, then place in heated skillet.
Cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Top with sliced bananas and chocolate chips, and drizzle with maple syrup.
Serves: 4