Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple injuries were reported after a fire early Thursday morning in Coraopolis.
Crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. A building that houses multiple residences was burning.
Several injuries reported at this apartment fire in Coraopolis according to the people who lived inside. This is cell phone video sent to us by a viewer @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/K97SgcseJZ
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) February 15, 2018
Residents who escaped the fire said a man was badly burned inside.
Another person was said to have jumped from a second-floor window to escape the fire.
This apartment building is directly across the street from the Montour Hotel. About 15-20 people said to live inside according to residents @KDKAHeather @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7Xdk58CCi3
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) February 15, 2018
One firefighter was seen being taken to a local hospital. He was conscious and talking with paramedics at the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details