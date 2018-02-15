ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple injuries were reported after a fire early Thursday morning in Coraopolis.

Crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. A building that houses multiple residences was burning.

Residents who escaped the fire said a man was badly burned inside.

Another person was said to have jumped from a second-floor window to escape the fire.

One firefighter was seen being taken to a local hospital. He was conscious and talking with paramedics at the scene.

