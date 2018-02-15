FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old student was spotted with a loaded handgun on a playground at an Ohio middle school.

Authorities say the teen was looking through classroom windows at a Dayton school Wednesday afternoon when other students inside the building noticed a gun tucked into his waistband. One student yelled about the gun and others dove to the ground.

A school resource officer found the teen near the front of the school, patted him down and seized the gun.

Police say the teen is a half-day student and had already been dismissed from school before he returned with the gun.

The teen was arrested and charged with conveyance of a deadly weapon onto school grounds. He was on probation for a previous felony theft charge.

