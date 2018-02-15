Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With heavier rain moving across the area, several weather alerts have been issued over flooding concerns.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties through 1:15 a.m. Friday.
“It doesn’t include the city of Pittsburgh, but some neighborhoods across southern Allegheny County, Washington County, southern half of Westmoreland and northern parts of Fayette County,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla. “[It] is right along that path where you’re seeing some of those more moderate downpours of rain. The concern is there could be some ponding of water on roadways over the next couple of hours.”
Meanwhile, the entire viewing area remains under a Flood Watch from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday.
Verszyla says we’ll continue to see periods of rain through the night.
“Because of the consistency, the steadiness of the rain, and potentially heavy at times, a flood watch will go into effect at the top of the hour that includes most of the viewing area,” said Verszyla just before the watch went into effect. “The potential is there for some streams and creeks to have some minor flooding issues tonight into Friday.”
The rain will continue into Friday morning, wrapping up around noon. Then, Verszyla says it will turn cooler, and temperatures will be seasonal heading into the weekend and turn mild towards the end.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.