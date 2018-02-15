ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Jenna Morasca, Local TV, Survivor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The woman who won “Survivor: The Amazon” in 2003 allegedly bit a cop after she was found unconscious in her vehicle in South Strabane Township.

According to TMZ, Jenna Morasca was found stopped at a stop sign, unconscious behind the wheel of her SUV, on Jan. 25.

Police arrived on the scene and administered Narcan to revive her. An ambulance was called to the scene to take her to the hospital.

TMZ reports Morasca tried to bite paramedics while she was being transported to the hospital, and when a female police officer tried to subdue her, Morasca bit her on the arm.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch