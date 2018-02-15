Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The woman who won “Survivor: The Amazon” in 2003 allegedly bit a cop after she was found unconscious in her vehicle in South Strabane Township.
According to TMZ, Jenna Morasca was found stopped at a stop sign, unconscious behind the wheel of her SUV, on Jan. 25.
Police arrived on the scene and administered Narcan to revive her. An ambulance was called to the scene to take her to the hospital.
TMZ reports Morasca tried to bite paramedics while she was being transported to the hospital, and when a female police officer tried to subdue her, Morasca bit her on the arm.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
