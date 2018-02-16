Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police officers caught a convicted bank robber from Ohio on Friday after he stole a pack of socks from a dollar store.
The City of Duquesne Police Department reports that a 45-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, walked into a Family Dollar store in Duquesne on Friday and walked out without paying for a pack of socks.
The suspect attempted to run from police and resisted arrest, but he was ultimately taken into custody by two Duquesne Police officers.
According to police, the suspect was a convicted bank robber who had spent years in prison and was placed on parole when he was released. After his release, he violated his parole, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The suspect was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await extradition back to Ohio.