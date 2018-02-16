Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Mystic

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mystic is a gorgeous gal who came to us from an outdoor hoarding situation where she lived with other dogs, but never had much human interaction. So, she can be fearful of strangers, and it takes time for her to be comfortable with new friends. Once you’ve won her over, though, she loves to be active, to get a chin scratch now and then, and loves munching on treats! Mystic needs to go to a home with someone who has had experience with fearful dogs before. She would like to find herself in a settled, adult-only home, and would love a confident canine companion to show her the ropes! She may do well with cats, too! If you think Mystic might be the right fit for you, meet with an Animal Friends Adoption Counselor today!

To find out more about how to adopt Mystic, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ling

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ling is a great cat! She can be shy at first and doesn’t like you approaching her quickly, but if you stop and say her name she will start purring right away. Ling likes to be loved and petted. She likes being picked up and told what a good girl she is, but is quick to get her feet on the floor.

Ling was adopted but came back through no fault of her own. Her adopted person tried to move her between two houses on an almost daily basis. Ling didn’t like that and was very fearful for a while after being returned to Orphans of the Storm. Ling is in the foster home where her and her sisters lived, and has been doing very well with a lot of love and attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Ling, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Buster

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Buster is one big baby! You probably wouldn’t guess it, but this 80-pound American Bulldog mix is only 8-months-old. Buster was surrendered into our care because he got a little too big for his owner to handle. It’s not his fault, but it landed him here. Buster needs work on his leash manners and getting out of the puppy stage. He gets excited easily, but he is very friendly and just wants attention. If you have room for a big dog, consider Buster!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

