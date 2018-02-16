Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — More than 100 local children got the chance to see one of the most-anticipated superhero movies on Thursday evening.

Penn Hills Cinemas was showing “Black Panther” a day early. The movie is poised to break some ticket sales records, but the impact is expected to go well beyond the box office.

The local screening was thanks to Curtis Parker.

“They come from hard backgrounds. They come from difficult areas,” said Parker.

Parker started a GoFundMe campaign, and with the community’s help, he raised $1,000. He reserved two theaters so they could see the premiere for free. However, Parker was most excited for something else.

“It’s awesome for there to be an African American male lead,” Parker said.

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as the “Black Panther.”

“It makes me feel proud of who I am. I’m black and proud, you know,” said Dvin Barrin.

“I think it’s great to see an African American play in a superhero movie because I don’t really see that a lot,” said Kelsey Hundley.

“It feels exciting because this is like one of the first black movies they made on a superhero,” said Lily Roberts.

To top it all off, it’s Black History Month.

“I think it’s a good thing because of lot of African American people don’t get that role,” said Keith Edmonds.

“They can look at the screen and say I can do it too. They believe that person looks just like me, maybe I can do it if I believe and have enough faith and put my mind to it, I can achieve it as well,” said Parker.