Filed Under:Eye On Community

KDKA-TV Eye On the Community, a KDKA-TV Panel Series hosted by Jon Delano, featuring County stakeholders- influencers, business leaders, educators , innovators and businesses that are transforming the landscape of the region.

KDKA-TV Eye On Community Event topics vary from, infrastructure, technology, innovation, manufacturing, energy, education, employment, health care, politics, etc. Each panel will involve a topic relevant to the County. This quarterly series will highlight the “hot spots” for economic development and the impact on the county and the region.

KDKA-TV Eye On the Community events will link your brand with programs that help business leaders build relationships.

Join us this April as we take the KDKA-TV Eye On the Community series on the road– First stop Beaver County where we will highlight the business landscape in Beaver County with a panel discussion on business opportunities, growth and changes, highlighting one of the fastest changing and growth corridor within our region.

