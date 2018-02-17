SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, Man Pinned, North Versailles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A man was pinned between two vehicles in North Versailles on Saturday after a chain-reaction crash.

It happened in the parking lot of an Eat’n Park on Route 30 around 12:30 p.m.

According to West Wilmerding VFD Chief Merle Pusey, a car that was pulling into the parking lot crashed into another vehicle, which then crashed into a truck.

A man got pinned between two of the vehicles.

It was about 20 minutes before crews were able to remove him and send him to the hospital.

Pusey said the man had extensive injuries and estimated the man was in his early 70s.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Two people were extricated from vehicles with minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch