Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A man was pinned between two vehicles in North Versailles on Saturday after a chain-reaction crash.
It happened in the parking lot of an Eat’n Park on Route 30 around 12:30 p.m.
According to West Wilmerding VFD Chief Merle Pusey, a car that was pulling into the parking lot crashed into another vehicle, which then crashed into a truck.
A man got pinned between two of the vehicles.
It was about 20 minutes before crews were able to remove him and send him to the hospital.
Pusey said the man had extensive injuries and estimated the man was in his early 70s.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Two people were extricated from vehicles with minor injuries.