CHARLESTON, WV (KDKA) — West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in all 55 counties after heavy rainfall brought statewide flooding.

Saturday morning, Governor Justice said via tweet, “Early this morning I declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties.” He continued, “our West Virginia National Guard and the Emergency Operations Center at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are on standby to help.”

Storm conditions were expected to continue in West Virginia to a lesser degree into next week with more rain and also snow on the way.

