(CARRICK) — Officers responded to reports of a fire early Sunday, on the 2200 block of Westmont Avenue in Carrick.
The officers arrived to find three people trapped inside of a house that was on fire.
A man and three children made it out on their own, but a woman and two children needed to be rescued by firefighters.
The woman and two children were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.