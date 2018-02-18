SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
(CARRICK) — Officers responded to reports of a fire early Sunday, on the 2200 block of Westmont Avenue in Carrick.

The officers arrived to find three people trapped inside of a house that was on fire.

A man and three children made it out on their own, but a woman and two children needed to be rescued by firefighters.

The woman and two children were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

