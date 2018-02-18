Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Streets in Mount Washington and Spring Hill were forced to shut down Sunday because of landslides.
William Street in Mount Washington closed between Boggs and Arlington avenues due to multiple landslides related to a major slide on McArdle Roadway.
Residents will be able to access the street, but it will be closed to through-traffic until further notice.
McArdle Roadway was shut down for much of the day Saturday because of a landslide. It reopened around noon Sunday.
In Spring Hill, Gershon Street closed because of a landslide between Lucella Street and Sunset Avenue. Only residents will be allowed onto the street.
Additionally, Noblestown Road in the West End shut down between Weaver and South Main streets on Sunday due to a rockslide. They plan to reopen it by 6 p.m. Sunday.