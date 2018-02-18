SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed on an interstate.

Police say 45-year-old Robert Gensimore was setting out flares in the southbound lanes of I-99 in Logan Township to warn drivers about a crash scene.

Police say a car went out of control and struck Gensimore shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police news release Sunday said speed and snow and ice conditions were factors in the crash. Several other crashes occurred in the same area at about the same time.

