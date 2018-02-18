SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Jacqueline Carey, Ronald Crossland, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of a western Pennsylvania woman hit by bullet as she was looking out a window.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 30-year-old Ronald Crossland was held for trial on third-degree murder and other charges after a hearing last week.

Authorities in Fayette County say 32-year-old Jacqueline Carey was visiting her sister’s Uniontown home in November 2016 when a noise prompted the mother of six to look out a window and she was hit in the chest.

Uniontown police allege in court documents that Crossland and another man had been asked to leave a party earlier and he brandished a handgun.

Defense attorney Vincent Tiberi argued that no one saw Crossland fire and the gun was found near the other man.

