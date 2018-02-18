Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ASPINWALL (KDKA) — Parts of Aspinwall are under a boil water advisory.
The Borough of Aspinwall announced Sunday that a water main break on Guyasuta Lane led to a loss of positive water pressure, which could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.
Residents who live above 8th Street may be at an increased risk of microbial contamination in their water.
Affected residents should boil their water before drinking it, making ice, washing dishes, brushing their teeth or using the water in food preparation.
The water main break has been repaired, and the water line will be disinfected.
A bottled water station has been set up at the Aspinwall Fire House No. 2 located at the top of Center Avenue, and residents who need water for non-drinking purposes can go to the Aspinwall Fire Station No. 1 located behind the borough building on First Street.
The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice. Borough manager Melissa Lang O’Malley says it will likely take 48 hours.