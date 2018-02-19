Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Neville Island early Monday morning.
The initial call was for a fire alarm in the 7200 block of Front River Road. The scene is on the west end of the island, just blocks away from the RMU Island Sports Center.
Smoke could be seen coming from house more than 30 minutes after the first crews were called.
The initial call indicated people were possibly trapped inside. Firefighters pulled one man out of the home.
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters are putting out a fire at a home on Neville Island. I’m working to get info. Watch @CBSPittsburgh for updates. #KDKA #upwithkdka pic.twitter.com/sRBEXzTR7C
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 19, 2018
Neighbors reported hearing explosions in the garage of the home. As a result, police evacuated a neighboring home as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details