PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Move over Democrat Conor Lamb.

Step aside Republican Rick Saccone.

Meet Drew Gray Miller, a Libertarian running for Congress.

“I am fiscally conservative but socially inclusive,” Miller told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

Miller is a 37-year-old, South Side resident, married, and an oil and gas attorney.

He sees himself as a good blend of his better known competitors, noting people say, “Hey, I like the fact that Conor Lamb is so young, but I also like the fact that Rick Saccone has the experience. Well, I have both the youth of Conor Lamb and the experience of Rick Saccone, so in that regard it makes me a great candidate.”

Miller worked in the state legislature for several years.

“The thing that separates me from Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone is that I have both a legal background and at the legislative branch of government, which is something that neither of them have together.”

And he says he already knows how to help constituents from his experience in Harrisburg.

“In the time I was there, I was averaging constituent complaints that I was resolving at about one thousand per year,” says Miller.

A fiscal conservative, the Libertarian is also pro-choice, noting Lamb’s pro-life personal view but pro-choice public position.

“I am pro-choice, and I am the only candidate who is both publicly and personally pro-choice.”

Miller knows he’s at a tremendous financial disadvantage, but he hopes voters see through it.

“The Republicans and the Democrats are spending millions of dollars, and I say to people, who do you think these candidates are going to represent if they get elected?”

“They’ll probably be representing the parties that are giving them the money, and not the people who need to be represented.”

And win or lose, Miller thinks he could have an impact.

“I think there is a real chance I could be a spoiler within this election if I don’t win it outright,” he says.

In close elections, the Libertarian candidate — who often polls between 2 and 4 percent — can make a difference.

For example, in the 2016 U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian more than made up the difference between winner Pat Toomey and loser Katie McGinty.

One wrinkle for Miller, he does not live in the current 18th district, but just over the border in the South Side.

The Constitution only requires that he live in Pennsylvania.