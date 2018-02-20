Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon announced that it is more than doubling the company’s current tech workforce in the Steel City.
The company says it will expand its Pittsburgh Tech Hub and create an additional 125 jobs in the fields of Machine Translation and Speech Science.
“Amazon is excited to be creating over a hundred new technology jobs in Pittsburgh,” said Bill Kaper, General Manager of Amazon’s Pittsburgh office. “Since Day 1 at Amazon in Pittsburgh, we’ve been focused on expanding our pool of local technical talent as well as investing in the community. From machine translation engineers to Alexa speech scientists, our Pittsburgh employees love inventing every day on behalf of customers.”
Amazon opened offices in Pitsburgh in 2017.
The company says it has secured an additional 22,000 square feet to expand its existing office in the SouthSide Works building.
“I want to thank Amazon for their further investment in Pittsburgh, and this latest recognition of the city’s growing talent pool in the engineering, research and tech sectors,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said in a news release.
In a news release the company says:
“The team of engineers in Pittsburgh primarily focuses on building shopping and entertainment experiences in multiple languages and played a key role in the launch of Amazon.com in Spanish, a feature used by millions of Amazon.com customers. The Pittsburgh office also includes team members who are working to bring the Alexa experience to customers’ cars.”